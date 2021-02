A Stranorlar GP is warning that if vaccination targets are to be met, a lot the 'red tape' needs to be removed.

A lot of the Covid-19 vaccines are set to be administered in mass vaccination centres, which in turn need to be adequately staffed.

Those workers will need to be Garda vetted - a process which could take weeks and potentially slow up the roll out of the vaccination programme.

Doctor Ciaran O'Fearraigh spoke about his concerns on today's Nine Till Noon: