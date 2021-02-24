Business Matters Ep.32 Siobhan Grant & Michael Tunney

On this week’s Business Matters podcast, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to business advisor, Siobhan Grant and Donegal’s Head of Enterprise, Michael Tunney.

Siobhan Grant is owner of Grant Connections - a consultancy firm that specialises in helping small businesses which she set up in 2006.

Siobhan is also Network Manager for Tech North-West Skill Net which is based at the Co-Lab in Letterkenny – so she’s extremely well placed to gauge the mood of the local business sector.

While Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise, Donegal, has been busy getting ready for Local Enterprise Week which begins on Monday next, March 1st.

Michael says the five-day event is an ideal opportunity for Donegal business owners to take time out to assess how they run their operations, and to learn from the experience of others.

Listen back here: