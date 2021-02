Ulster Bank will be urged to postpone all branch closures until 2023.

It will appear before the Oireachtas finance committee to explain why it's leaving the Irish market on a phased basis after 160 years.

The organisation announced the move on Friday, in a major blow to its 2,800 staff here.

John O'Connell, from the Financial Services Union, will also appear before the committee today - he wants clarity from Ulster Bank.