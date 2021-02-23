Taoiseach sets out living with Covid plan

Level Five lockdown has been extended until April 5th as the schools are set to reopen next week.

Leaving cert students and the youngest four classes in primary school will return next Monday with others staggered later in March and into April.

Childcare services will also return in phases starting on March 8th.

The new government roadmap for vaccination sees around 4.5 million doses delivered in the second quarter of this year with the Taoiseach saying by the end of June up to 82 per cent of adults will have had their first dose.

The restrictions will be reviewed before Easter, and Micheal Martin says removing the 5k limit will be among the measures considered: