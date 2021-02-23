Police in Derry and Strabane warn of dangers of children online

Police in Derry City and Strabane are reminding people to stay safe online following recent reports from parents concerned about internet chat sites.

Sergeant Adrian Brogan says while the internet can be great for allowing children to stay connected to friends, researching for school work or playing games, it is still important to ensure the sites they are accessing are safe and appropriate.

“As a parent or guardian you can take some simple steps to make sure your children are safe online. Remind them to only accept friend requests from people they know, never give out personal information in a chat room or through instant messaging, and give them the confidence to recognise when a situation is becoming abusive or harmful. It is especially important that your children know what to do if a situation online makes them feel uncomfortable and that they have the confidence to tell a trusted adult.

“You can also use privacy settings and parental controls to ensure they are only accessing age appropriate material. More advice can be found on the Get Safe Online website at https://www.getsafeonline.org/northernireland/ or https://www.psni.police.uk “