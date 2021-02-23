Persons found operating in breach of Covid regulations in Buncrana

Gardaí have confirmed that they attended a premises in Buncrana last week which was found to be in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Gardai engaged with those present at the premises which is believed to be a gym.

They say where Gardaí identify potential breaches of public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued where appropriate.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”