Level 5 restrictions to be extended until April 5th

The Taoiseach will give an address to the nation at around 6pm on the updated Living with COVID plan.

It's expected to set out the timetable for re-opening schools alongside an extension of the Level Five restrictions.

Micheal Martin will announce an extension of Level 5 lockdown until April 5th - saying it's too early to consider re-opening.

But the Taoiseach will provide dates for the phased re-opening of schools and childcare services starting next week.

The rest of the plan will be nothing like what we've seen from Boris Johnson, whose government provided a clear pathway out of restrictions.

Instead it will focus on the process of getting the number of cases down, and the number of vaccinations up.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is under fire after wrongly casting doubt over the re-opening of schools in a TV interview last night.

An update on the vaccine roll-out plan and the priority list for vaccination is also expected this evening