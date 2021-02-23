Donegal’s hotel owners call for urgent review into business supports

Hotel and guesthouse owners in Donegal are calling for an urgent review of business and employment supports for the hospitality sector.

It comes following the recent announcement that the reopening of the sector is not likely to take place before mid-summer.

The Government is also being urged to intervene with banks to ensure appropriate supports and engagement processes are in place for business owners and their team.

Paul Diver, chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation is warning that failure to act now will have long term implications on the sector that could take years to repair: