It's been revealed that there were more council homes delivered in Donegal in 2002 than in all of the last 11 years.

In 2002, 560 council homes were built or acquired across Donegal while from 2010 to 2020 543 were either built or acquired.

Figures also show that from the start of 2000 through to the end of 2009, 2604 council homes were built or acquired in the county.

The research was carried out by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, he says it's clear that there's been an outright collapse: