A Donegal Senator has told the Agriculture Minister that while climate change needs to be tackled, a balance needs to be reached to support farmers in the process.

Speaking during statements on the National Climate and Air Roadmap for the Agriculture Sector, Senator Eileen Flynn told the Seanad that small farmers are the backbone of the Agriculture sector in Ireland and therefore must be looked after.

She says it's a way of life for many and that can't be overlooked: