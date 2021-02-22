Slight drop in PUP claims in Donegal this week

The total cost of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to date has topped €6 billion.

There is a slight decrease this week in the numbers in receipt of the payment, they are down by just over 4,200.

16,178 people in Donegal will receive the payment this week, down from 16,355 last week.

In total more than 473,000 people will get the PUP this week at a cost of €142 million.

313 people in Donegal have closed their PUP claim this week.

Meanwhile, 4,106 people in the county will receive the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit.