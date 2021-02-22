Derry City announce Two signing’s ahead of new season



Derry City are delighted to announce the signing of Will Patching who is joining the Candystripes on an initial loan deal from Dundalk.

The midfielder came through the Manchester City youth academy before joining Notts County and he was capped by England at under-16, 17 and 18 level.

Will signed for the Lilywhites at the end of 2019 and made nine appearances in a stop-start summer.

A busy day at the Brandywell was completed with the arrival of 19-year old winger, Marc Walsh who has penned a 12-month deal at the club.

The Donegal youngster had a successful season at Finn Harps in 2017 before sealing a move to Swansea City.

He was capped by Ireland at under-17 level but returned from Wales at the end of last summer as the impact of the pandemic took a hold on many clubs.

Marc certainly fits the new Brandywell template as a young Irish player with bags of potential and City boss Declan Devine was delighted to be adding to his attacking threat.