There are 686 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death.

278 of the cases are in Dublin, with 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and 31 in Donegal, with the remaining cases spread across all other counties.

It's the second day in a row that just one Covid-related death has been reported.

726 patients are in hospital with the virus, which includes 156 in intensive care.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says case numbers appear to have stalled a little: