Licences for the 2021 season were awarded by the Independent Licensing Committee this weekend.

North West clubs, Finn Harps, Derry City and Sligo Rovers have all been granted their Premier Division Licences for the season ahead.

In total 20 licences were awarded with Treaty United being invited to play in the Airtricity First Division for the coming season.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division season kicks-off on March 19th with the SSE Airtricity First Division campaign commencing on March 26th.