New licencing reforms to boost hospitality to be announced tomorrow

New licensing reforms aimed at boosting the hospitality sector are expected to be announced by government tomorrow.

The measures, which will come in post-lockdown, will include extended opening hours for pubs and nightclubs and the creation of a nightclub permit which would cut down on expensive legal costs.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the reforms are aimed at helping these businesses get back on their feet.

Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation, Padraig Cribben, says the detail will be important: