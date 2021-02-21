DMRT receive overwhelming response to recruitment drive

Due to the overwhelming number of responses to their recruitment drive, Donegal Mountain Rescue have closed their expression in interest link.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team provides an emergency response, remote environment and extreme terrain, search and rescue service for Donegal.

The team is comprised completely of volunteers who are on 24 hour call.

The rescue team launched a recruitment drive and opened a link for expressions of interest for a limited number of trainee members to join their team.

The voluntary team say due to the high volume of interest, applications have now closed.

Donegal Mountain Rescue have thanked everyone who submitted a form and say they will be in contact with anyone they feel is suitable to apply as a trainee member.