679 new cases of covid 19 have been confirmed and 1 more patient with the virus has died.

230 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare and 29 in Tipperary.

26 new cases were confirmed in Donegal this evening.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 243 per 100 thousand people and 148 patients are being treated in intensive care.