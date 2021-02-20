NPHET member says people shouldn’t be overly concerned about new Brazilian variant here

The Chair of NPHET's Expert Advisory Group says people shouldn't be overly concerned about the detection of the new Brazilian variant of Covid-19 here.

Three cases - all in a single cluster - have been linked to the strain and are associated with recent travel from the country.

The new variant may be more transmissible and health officials are urging anyone who's arrived here from Brazil recently to get tested for Covid.

Cillian de Gascun, head of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, says efforts are underway to contain the cluster: