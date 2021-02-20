Mark English sets new National record as Sommer Lecky claims victory at Micro Meet

Mark English has set a new National record at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet at the National Indoor Arena after he finished the 800 metre race in one minute 46.10 seconds.

English finished just .03 of a second ahead of Cian McPhillips who finished in second

James Kelly set a personal best in the men's shot put after he threw a best of 16.72 metres in the event.

Sommer Lecky also claimed victory.

The Finn Valley AC jumper cleared 1.75 metres on her return to action in the women’s high jump event this afternoon.

After the victory, she gave her thoughts to Athletics Ireland...