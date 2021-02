Ulster Bank is expected to announce today that it is exiting the Irish market, after 160 years.

Parent company NatWest met last night to consider a proposal to wind down the Irish operation.

An official announcement is expected to be made today, and 2,800 jobs are in jeopardy.

Ulster Bank has a 15 per cent share of the mortgage market here, but UCC economics lecturer Seamus Coffey expects that to end.