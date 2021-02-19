Process of building social housing a ‘circus’

A Donegal Deputy has described the process of building social housing as a 'circus'.

The remark was made by Deputy Thomas Pringle during a Dail debate on the Land Development Agency Bill last evening, who feels the Agency will no nothing to remedy the housing problem.

Deputy Pringle believes the likes of Donegal County Council should have direct and sole control of providing social housing and be given the money directly by the Department.

Currently, the process of actually getting a project shovel ready can take years, something Deputy Pringle thinks is unnecessary: