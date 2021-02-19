New campaign to get Donegal reading during Covid

Ireland Reads is a new campaign to get the whole country reading this month in the lead up to a national day of reading next Thursday.

Donegal Libraries have teamed up with libraries nationwide, publishers, booksellers, authors and others for the campaign, which is part of the government’s Keep Well initiative and aims to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

The campaign is asking everyone to ‘squeeze in a read’ on Ireland Reads Day, Thursday, February 25th.

A new website www.irelandreads.ie has been set up where people can pledge to read on the day and see how much time has been pledged by the Irish public so far.

The website also offers book recommendations suited to a person’s interests and the time they have available. There are more than 800 recommendations from librarians all around the country. A website user can simply enter their favourite type of book and how long they would like to read each day and the website will offer a suitable book suggestion and work out how long it will take to complete – a couch to 5k for books!

Campaign partners and libraries all over the country will be running ‘Ireland Reads’ initiatives and events throughout February in the build up to Thursday, February 25th.

Events planned in Donegal include storytime with Brighín Carr, rhymetime sessions with library staff, seanchaí Bríd Anna Ní Bhaoill and a family zoom session with Donegal author Valerie Bryce. Full details are available at www.donegallibrary.ie.