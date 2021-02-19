Here’s how Covid is spreading in your area

The Covid incidence rate continues to fall in all local electoral areas in Donegal.

The latest data covers the 14 days up to last Monday and shows further improvements in all areas however the rate in Lifford/ Stranorlar is still above the national average.

25 cases were recorded in North Inishowen with the areas incidence rate now at 147.4 compared with 176.8 over the previous timeframe.

The rate in south Inishowen fell too, going from 183.3 to 169.9 in the latest data and 38 cases reported.

Milford saw a significant drop, from a rate of 290.5 to 116.2 with 16 cases while Letterkenny also recorded a big decrease, from 251.8 to 144.3 with 43 cases in the latest data.

While Lifford/Stranorlar also returned a significantly lower rate of 367 when compared with 567.8 in the previous data, it’s still above the national average. 95 new cases were reported for that area too.

Glenties rate continues to fall too going from 238.3 to 117.1 along with 28 additional cases in the latest data.

And in Donegal, 55 cases were reported there with the incidence also decreasing from 317.1 to 207.6.