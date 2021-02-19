Government has ‘let public down over lack of communication’

A Donegal County Councillor believes the Government has let the public down over what's been described as a lack of clear communication and information regarding decisions made surrounding the pandemic.

It's thought there could be one weekly broadcast detailing the science and reasons behind why we're in Level 5 and clear concise information regarding the trajectory of the virus.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says this lockdown in particular has hit people hard and feels that the Government could be giving more frequent reassurance and guidance.

