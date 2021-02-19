Donegal civil servants hope to benefit from a new working hubs

Donegal civil servants are hoping to benefit from a new planned working hub for northern civil servants in Derry.

Yesterday, the North's Finance Minister announced plans for a number of new civil service regional hubs.

The first Connect2 hubs are expected to open in Ballykelly and Downpatrick in the spring while projects in Derry and elsewhere are planned for 2023.

The hubs aim to provide flexible working opportunities for civil servants on the northern side of the border.

But Conor Dowds, Co-Chair of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition says it's important that tax issues facing Donegal based civil servants are addressed before the hubs get up and running: