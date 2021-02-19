Derry City look set to strengthen their squad – but friendly is in doubt

Derry City look set to strengthen their squad with the arrival of attacking midfielder Will Patching on loan from Dundalk, the Derry Journal reports.

The 22-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with the Lilywhites last season, is believed to be close to completing a loan switch and will be a welcome addition to Declan Devine’s midfield.

The former Manchester City academy player was a highly regarded talent in his youth and represented England up until under 18 level.

Meanwhile, Derry’s opening friendly of the 2021 season against Dundalk next Tuesday is in doubt. The game, which is scheduled for the Ryan McBride Brandywell looks set to be postponed as Dundalk have a number of injuries.