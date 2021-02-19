283 fines handed out in Donegal for breach of Covid regulations

283 fines have been handed out by Gardai in Donegal to people in breach of Covid regulations, that's up 62 on last week's figure.

A total of 6,297 fines have been handed out nationwide for non-essential travel.

Gardai have issued 638 fines for non-essential journeys to the airport, which is in breach of Covid regulations.

Almost 200 fines of 500 euro have been issued for organising a house party, while 747 fines of 100-euro have been given for attending a party.

Gardai say that as fines for non-essential cross-border travel came into operation on Monday morning, traffic levels over last weekend dropped by 23 per cent.