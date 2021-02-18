‘Urgent action needed’ on speeding issues in Lifford

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District is calling for urgent action to be taken to address what he says is a serious speeding issue in Lifford.

Councillor Gary Doherty says evidence shows that motorists are not adhering to the speed limits on the approach roads into the town.

A safety report commissioned by the TII and Donegal County Council found their to be a history of collisions along the N14 approach road into Lifford with speed identified as a factor.

Councillor Doherty is calling on the TII to urgently release funding to carry out a safety scheme in the area: