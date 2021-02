A Donegal Deputy says the loss of Ulster bank will be a huge blow to Donegal and other rural areas.

Ulster Bank is set to leave Ireland after 160 years, in a decision expected to be made tonight with NatWest, its parent company, deciding on the proposal later today and an announcement due tomorrow.

Ulster Bank employs 2,800 staff in the Republic.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Deputy Pearse Doherty says the move is bad news on a number of levels: