TUI encourage LC students to sit written exams in first instance

The Teachers Union of Ireland is encouraging Leaving Cert students to sit the written exams in the first instance.

Students are being given the option between predictive grades or sitting the exams.

Those who decide to sit an exam will get whichever result is higher.

Meanwhile, Donegal members of the TUI are due to meet next Monday where are a number of concerns surrounding the reopening of schools are expected to be discussed.

General Secretary of the TUI Joanne Irwin says assessing skills is imperative and students have nothing to lose by going down the traditional route first;