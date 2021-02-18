Revealed: HSE change way hospital Covid cases are counted

It's emerged that the HSE has changed the way Covid cases are counted in hospitals.

Questions had been asked over the sudden drop in cases at Letterkenny University Hospital last week, with 61 Covid patients being treated on site one day and then that dropping to the 23 the next.

Now, it's been revealed that the reason behind the dramatic decrease is down to the HSE only counting those who are in the infectious stage of the disease.

The latest figures show that there currently 14 people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny.

General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital Sean Murphy says the low figure may seem promising but the hospital is still under immense strain.

Mr. Murphy is warning that while there are positive trends emerging, the number of people in ICU or on non-invasive ventilation is still significant: