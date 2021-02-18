Residents in St. Johnston ‘frustrated & fed up’ with water supply

Residents in St. Johnston are said to be frustrated and fed up with what's been described as a substandard water supply.

The water quality in the area is said to be so bad that it's causing a significant corrosive build up with the supply sometimes running from the tap either orange or brown in colour.

It's understood that there have been issues with the supply for a number of years but now, some people in the area have said that they simply won't drink the water at this point.

Mary Crossan Coordinator of the Resource Centre in St. Johnston says the EPA, Irish Water and Donegal County Council have all been contacted yet little to no progress has been made: