Open draw in championship should be looked at – Bonner

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has expressed the view that perhaps there should be an open draw in the championship this year, possibly with a home and away system.

In his column in the Donegal News, he says there could be 32 teams (if London are permitted), and it could be run off fairly quickly.

Meanwhile, Danny Cullen, who this earlier this week was named Nickey Rackard Player of the Year for 2020, fears a generation of players could lose out due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. He has already seen the impact at grassroots level at his own club, Setanta, where some underage players have now gone nearly a year with little action.

In other GAA news, the Donegal Democrat reports that while the overall numbers playing ladies Gaelic Football in Ulster are down, the number of adult players registered last year actually rose.

Tyrone has the biggest number of adult players registered with the Ulster Ladies Gaelic Football Association, with 798, while Donegal comes second with 677.