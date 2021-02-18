Minister urged to intervene on potential huge fishing quota loss

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Marine Minister to appeal a potential move by the EU to deduct thousands of tonnes of fish from Ireland's quota.

It's after an investigation into the State's implementation of the Common Fisheries Policy found the country's system for controlling its waters "unsatisfactory".

The review came after an audit in Donegal found serious deficiencies in the Irish fishing control system.

Sanctions are expected to be issued but speaking in the Dail Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn pleaded with Minister Charlie McConalogue to intervene:

Responding, Minister McConalogue says will be engaging with the EU in relation to the findings: