Donegal GP gives reassurances over vaccine travel fears

A Donegal GP has given reassurances that people in rural areas of the county won't have to travel long distances to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week it was confirmed the LYIT is to become a mass vaccination centre, the only designated centre for Donegal.

The move had led to concerns locally over the potential journeys facing people in in the likes of north Inishowen and west Donegal into Letterkenny.

Dr. Denis McCauley who is also Chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation says the rural community will be getting the jab locally: