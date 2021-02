A decision is expected to be made today to wind down Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish Times says parent company NatWest is likely to sign off on the move tonight - with an announcement due tomorrow.

Ulster Bank has 2,800 staff across the country and has been here for over 160 years.

David Hall, from the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, says he strongly expects NatWest to pull the plug on Ulster Bank here.