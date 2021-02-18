Council to receive over €1.2m for retrofitting social housing

Donegal County Council is to receive over €1.2m for the retrofitting of 45 social homes.

It's part of the Government's Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing.

With approximately 40% of Ireland's energy-related carbon emissions coming from buildings alone, one of the key objectives of the Programme is the target of retrofitting reaching over 500,000 homes nationally by 2030, of which it is expected that approximately 36,500 of those with be local authority owned homes.

In response to this commitment the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting programme has been revised and enhanced for 2021, The Government says that homes retrofitted under this programme will benefit householders in many ways, they will be warmer, easier to heat and more comfortable homes, it will enhance air quality in the home and for those currently using oil or gas they will see savings on energy bills.

An initial funding injection €1.2m is being allocated to Donegal for the retrofitting of 45 homes in the county.

The balance of funding of €10m nationally will then be allocated to Local Authorities who demonstrate an ability to complete additional work and spend their full allocation in 2021.