Book charting the history of Donegal boxing is now on sale

A new book charting the formation and development of boxing in Donegal is now available to order.

‘Boxing in Donegal: A history’, written by Donegal-based sports writer and author Chris McNulty, explores the foundations of the sport in Donegal and deals with it’s growth and development in the decades prior to 1950, when an organised structure was put in place.

The book has been written in conjunction with the County Donegal Boxing Board and endorsed by the IABA and the Ulster Boxing Council.

The foreword is written by former WBO middleweight champion and Irish boxing legend Andy Lee, while the book also contains a personal piece by Donegal TD Joe McHugh, who boxed for Carrigart Boxing Club.

For the first time, Donegal’s Irish champions will be listed. The roll of honour includes 344 Irish titles, 310 of which are under the Donegal Boxing Board’s auspices.

The book was due to be launched in December, but those plans were shelved due to the Covid-19 restrictions. It is available to pre-order ONLINE ONLY at donegalboxinghistory.com/