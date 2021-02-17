Renewed appeal in arson attack probe

Police have renewed an appeal for information regarding an arson attack on the Urney Road area of Clady on Saturday 15th August, last year.

The incident occurred at around 4am at a home which was under construction, causing extensive damage to the property.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.