NPHET predicting 70% drop in Covid-19 hospital admissions by mid-March

NPHET is predicting a 70% drop in Covid-19 hospital admissions by mid-March if the country continues on its current path.

It says the number could drop to 250 in less than a month - 813 people are currently receiving treatment for the virus in hospitals.

13 Covid patients are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, the lowest figure since November 1st last year. Four patients are in ICU.

NPHET says daily cases numbers could also fall to 200 by March 1st.

It comes as a further 744 new cases and 33 deaths were reported yesterday. Less than 5 cases were confirmed in Donegal.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Professor of Medicine at UCD, Dr. Jack Lambert, says reopening society will have an impact: