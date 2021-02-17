Minister McConalogue announces new €40m BEEP-S scheme

The Agriculture Minister has announced the opening of a new €40m scheme for beef suckler farmers.

At Donegal IFA's AGM last evening, Minister Charlie McConalogue announced that under the BEEP-S scheme, farmers can receive up to €90 per calf.

Finishing touches are being put to the scheme with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks once approval from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has been granted.

Minister McConalogue says its an important scheme that will deliver income to farmers: