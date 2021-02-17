Jim Ferry brings High Court action against two waste companies

A former Donegal waste collector has brought a High Court action seeking orders preventing two Donegal waste companies from operating.

Jim Ferry claims D&M Services and DM Waste, operating at Labbadish, Manorcunningham is operating what he claims is an unauthorised dump.

In a ruling on Ferry's application, Justice Miriam O'Regan said his motivation in taking the case was "at worst" entirely disconnected from any planning concerns and that it appeared motivated by a "personal aggrievance agenda".

Court reporter, Seán McCárthaigh says Justice O'Regan described Ferry as "a notorious environmental polluter":

In a statement issued to Highland Radio, Jim Ferry says he rejects the High Court's decision and will be appealing it.