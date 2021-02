An antique style gold ring has been found and handed in at Letterkenny Garda Station.

If you lost a ring in the Letterkenny area over the past number of months and believe that you may be the owner, please contact Garda Fiona Doherty on 074-9167100 with a full description of the ring.

Proof of ownership of the ring will be required.

In a statement Gardai said they would just love to be able to reunite this beautiful ring with its owner.