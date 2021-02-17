First property in Donegal to be connected to NBP later this year

The Minister of Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands says while it's going to take some time, work is happening on the ground to deliver high speed fibre broadband to Donegal.

Minister Heather Humphreys expects the first property in Donegal will be connected to the network as part of the National Broadband Plan by September/ October this year.

Surveys have been carried out ahead of the rollout in a number of areas including; Milford, Letterkenny, Ramelton and Termon.

Minister Humphreys, on today's Nine til Noon Show confirmed that high speed connections have already been installed in the county: