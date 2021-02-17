€125k boost to Donegal swimming pool operators

Over 125,000 euro is to be shared among swimming pool operators across Donegal.

The funding is part of the second and final phase of the Covid-19 swimming pool grant scheme.

Sport Ireland appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector, to administer the swimming pool grant scheme, supported by partners Swim Ireland.

The €2.5m funding scheme was announced as part of the July Stimulus package which aims to support publicly accessible swimming pools respond to the challenge associated with maintenance and the effort to reopen and remain open, within COVID-19 safety protocols.

A total of 14 facilities in Donegal are to share over 125,000 euro and include: The Aura, Ballyshannon Leisure Centre, the Central Hotel and Clanree Leisure Centres, Finn Valley Leisure Centre and Waterworld in Bundoran, Shanon Hotel and Spa, The Redcastle Hotel, the Mount Errial Hotel and the Mill Park hotel swimming pool, Lough Eske Leisure faclities, Jacksons Hotel Leisure Centre, The Holyrood Hotel and the Great Northern Hotel Leisure Centre.

In a statement, the Government acknowledged that the ongoing restrictions continue to cause uncertainty for swimming pool operators, which remain closed at the current Level 5.