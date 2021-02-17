Deputy Doherty’s bill to ban dual pricing to come before Dail today

TDs will debate a new bill being brought before the Dáil today by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty that would ban 'dual pricing' for insurance policies.

The practice sees new customers being offered better rates than loyal customers who renew their policies.

The Central Bank is considering if it will recommend banning the practice, after finding dual pricing to be more common than insurers admit.

Director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, Peter Boland, says government needs to consider the new legislation: