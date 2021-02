There are calls for Donegal County Council as a whole to meet and establish the implications of Brexit and the potential impacts it may have on tourism in the county.

Donegal has long relied on the tourism trade from Northern Ireland.

Inishowen Councillor Martin McDermott believes this is more important now than ever going forward with travel restrictions in place.

He says it's vital Donegal receives its fair share of the €100m Brexit scheme to mitigate against any effects of Brexit: