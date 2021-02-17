Calls for Minister to address deteriorating state of Donegal island roads

A West Donegal Councillor is seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister with responsibility for the islands, Heather Humphreys to discuss the deterioration of infrastructure on Donegal's islands.

Some island roads are said to be in such a state that it is impacting response times of emergency services.

As it stands, work cannot be carried out on non-county roads until they are taken over by Donegal County Council.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is calling for a change in policy to allow works to be carried out: