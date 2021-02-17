Business Matters Ep 31 – Tom Murray

On this week’s Business Matters Podcast, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to well-known pharmacist, Tom Murray, who opened his first pharmacy in Ramelton in 2001. He has since opened chemists in Castlefinn and Convoy.

Born in Coventry, Tom moved to Ireland in the nineties and worked as a manager with the Lloyds and Boots companies before becoming a community pharmacist which had always been his ambition.

Tom is a member of the Pharmacy Contractors Committee IPU and heads up the Donegal branch of Border Communities Against Brexit.