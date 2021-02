12 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening.

Nationally, there have been 57 additional deaths announced and 650 new cases.

192 of the cases are in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties

831 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU.